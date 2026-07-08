Comprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton

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Preserving the original charm - In this renovation project, we intervened in an iconic 1920's building, maintaining the spirit of its original architecture. With 319 m² and ceilings of 3.3 meters high, the objective was to respect the distinctive elements of the period, highlighting them and adapting the distribution to a current lifestyle. The spaces were rethought to gain in spaciousness and functionality, prioritizing the connection of compatible environments in open areas.