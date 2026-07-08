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Comprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton

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Comprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairComprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton - Interior Photography, WoodComprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, ShelvingComprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairComprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton - More Images+ 7

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Ábaton
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  319
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Belen Imaz
  • Lead Architects: ÁBATON
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Comprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Shelving
© Belen Imaz

Preserving the original charm - In this renovation project, we intervened in an iconic 1920's building, maintaining the spirit of its original architecture. With 319 m² and ceilings of 3.3 meters high, the objective was to respect the distinctive elements of the period, highlighting them and adapting the distribution to a current lifestyle. The spaces were rethought to gain in spaciousness and functionality, prioritizing the connection of compatible environments in open areas.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Comprehensive Renovation in Sagasta II / Ábaton" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042476/comprehensive-renovation-in-sagasta-ii-abaton> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Belen Imaz

Sagasta II 全面改造 / Ábaton

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