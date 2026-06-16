Breathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

+ 31

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the natural landscape of Quebec's Eastern Townships, Breathe Lodge Residence offers a thoughtful living experience designed to foster a meaningful relationship between dwelling and nature. Conceived as a family retreat removed from the pace of urban life, the residence integrates into its surroundings with quiet restraint. The project adopts an irregular footprint, creating a sense of architectural promenade that echoes the winding path leading to the site. Through a series of volumetric extrusions and offsets, the architecture unfolds as an immersive experience between lake and forest.