Breathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

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Architects: Jérôme Lapierre Architecte
- Area: 2500 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
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Lead Architects: Jérôme Lapierre, Vincent Foster
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Stanstead
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the natural landscape of Quebec's Eastern Townships, Breathe Lodge Residence offers a thoughtful living experience designed to foster a meaningful relationship between dwelling and nature. Conceived as a family retreat removed from the pace of urban life, the residence integrates into its surroundings with quiet restraint. The project adopts an irregular footprint, creating a sense of architectural promenade that echoes the winding path leading to the site. Through a series of volumetric extrusions and offsets, the architecture unfolds as an immersive experience between lake and forest.