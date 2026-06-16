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Breathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte

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Breathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Exterior Photography, WoodBreathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass, ChairBreathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairBreathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Exterior PhotographyBreathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Stanstead, Canada
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Breathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the natural landscape of Quebec's Eastern Townships, Breathe Lodge Residence offers a thoughtful living experience designed to foster a meaningful relationship between dwelling and nature. Conceived as a family retreat removed from the pace of urban life, the residence integrates into its surroundings with quiet restraint. The project adopts an irregular footprint, creating a sense of architectural promenade that echoes the winding path leading to the site. Through a series of volumetric extrusions and offsets, the architecture unfolds as an immersive experience between lake and forest.

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Cite: "Breathe Lodge Residence / Jérôme Lapierre Architecte" 16 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042465/breathe-lodge-residence-jerome-lapierre-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

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