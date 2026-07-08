Godai Ceramic Studio / IBERÊ STUDIO

+ 34

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Through a deliberate process of subtraction, this renovation turns a deteriorated early 20th-century house into a raw, tactile sanctuary for ceramic craft. Located in São Paulo, Brazil, the project avoids conventional restoration. Instead, it embraces irregularities, unfinished surfaces, and the patina of time as active parts of the experience. The architecture connects directly with Wabi-Sabi - the Japanese philosophy that finds beauty in things imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete.