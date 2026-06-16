Palace Coffee / Kerry Kounnapis Architecture Practice

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Melbourne, Australia
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Architects: Kerry Kounnapis Architecture Practice
- Area: 43 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Tom Ross
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Manufacturers: Ampelite, Armourpanel, Bluescope Steel, Janper, La Marzocco, Plyco, Viridian, Wilsonart
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- Category: Coffee Shop
- Director, Architect: Kerry Kounnapis
- Steel Fabrication: Severn Smith Steel
- Coffee Equipment: La Marzocco
- City: Melbourne
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Blink, and you'll miss it. It's 8:25 am on a Thursday, and there's a line of people pouring out of Palace Coffee. Located down a Melbourne laneway at the base of Monaco House, it faces the Melbourne Club's fortress-like brick wall. It's an espresso bar, no seats, standing room only.