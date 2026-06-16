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Palace Coffee / Kerry Kounnapis Architecture Practice

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Melbourne, Australia
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© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. Blink, and you'll miss it. It's 8:25 am on a Thursday, and there's a line of people pouring out of Palace Coffee. Located down a Melbourne laneway at the base of Monaco House, it faces the Melbourne Club's fortress-like brick wall. It's an espresso bar, no seats, standing room only.

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Kerry Kounnapis Architecture Practice
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopAustralia

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Cite: "Palace Coffee / Kerry Kounnapis Architecture Practice" 16 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042441/palace-coffee-kerry-kounnapis-architecture-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

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