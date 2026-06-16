Palace Coffee / Kerry Kounnapis Architecture Practice

+ 24

Category: Coffee Shop

Director, Architect: Kerry Kounnapis

Steel Fabrication: Severn Smith Steel

Coffee Equipment: La Marzocco

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Blink, and you'll miss it. It's 8:25 am on a Thursday, and there's a line of people pouring out of Palace Coffee. Located down a Melbourne laneway at the base of Monaco House, it faces the Melbourne Club's fortress-like brick wall. It's an espresso bar, no seats, standing room only.