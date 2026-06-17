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Riverton House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

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Chelmer, Australia
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Text description provided by the architects. Riverton is a Queenslander renovation that transforms a historically layered family property into a contemporary subtropical home. Set within expansive grounds, the project balances restoration and reinvention, retaining the character of the original Queenslander while creating a residence designed for modern family life. The result is a home that feels timeless, connected to its setting, and capable of adapting to changing needs over time.

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Cite: "Riverton House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture" 17 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042439/riverton-house-alexandra-buchanan-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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