Riverton House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Riverton is a Queenslander renovation that transforms a historically layered family property into a contemporary subtropical home. Set within expansive grounds, the project balances restoration and reinvention, retaining the character of the original Queenslander while creating a residence designed for modern family life. The result is a home that feels timeless, connected to its setting, and capable of adapting to changing needs over time.