Bahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio

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Mashhad, Iran
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Architects: DIM Architecture Studio
- Area: 2500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
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Manufacturers: Rost Furniture
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Lead Architects: Azadeh Khorram,Hiwa Ebne Abbas,Amirhosein Davatgar
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- Category: Apartments
- Technical Team: Maryam Jaberi
- Design Team: Nima Ghasemzadeh, Behrad Rahimian
- City: Mashhad
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. Bahār is a mid-rise infill project built on a 550-sqm site within one of Mashhad's dense urban fabrics. The project challenges the generic organization of contemporary apartment living by reintroducing the spatial hierarchy and openness found in historical Iranian residences—particularly the role of the courtyard and the "Hashti" transitional space—as active architectural drivers in contemporary residential architecture.