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Bahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio

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Bahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio - Image 2 of 27Bahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairBahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairBahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio - Exterior PhotographyBahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Mashhad, Iran
  • Architects: DIM Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rost Furniture
  • Lead Architects: Azadeh Khorram,Hiwa Ebne Abbas,Amirhosein Davatgar
  • Category: Apartments
  • Technical Team: Maryam Jaberi
  • Design Team: Nima Ghasemzadeh, Behrad Rahimian
  • City: Mashhad
  • Country: Iran
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Bahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. Bahār is a mid-rise infill project built on a 550-sqm site within one of Mashhad's dense urban fabrics. The project challenges the generic organization of contemporary apartment living by reintroducing the spatial hierarchy and openness found in historical Iranian residences—particularly the role of the courtyard and the "Hashti" transitional space—as active architectural drivers in contemporary residential architecture.

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Cite: "Bahār Residential Building / DIM Architecture Studio" 16 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042423/bahar-residential-building-dim-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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