Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios

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Sydney, Australia
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Landscape Architects: ASPECT Studios
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ruth Gold
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- Category: Transportation, Public Architecture
- Design Director: Sacha Coles
- Lead Landscape Architect: Jason Packenham
- Project Landscape Architect: Scott Badham
- Documentation Lead: Claire Sun
- Ramp Architecture: Collins and Turner
- Heritage Architecture And Interpretation: Design 5 Architects
- Engineering And Industrial Design: Eckersley O’Callaghan
- Engineering (Construction): Stantec
- First Nations Consultant: Yerrabingin
- Lighting Designer: Electrolight and Lucian Light
- Head Contractor / Builder: Arenco
- Collaborating First Nations Artists (Eel Paving Artwork): Madwings
- Paving: Sam the Paving Man
- Client: Transport for NSW
- City: Sydney
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. The Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp redefines access to one of Australia's most significant pieces of public infrastructure. For decades, the northern approach to the Bridge's cycleway ended in stairs, breaking one of the city's most iconic journeys. This project replaces that stair-only access with a safe, legible and fully accessible ramp, completing a long-missing link in Sydney's cycling network and opening the crossing to riders of all ages and abilities.