Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios

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Category: Transportation, Public Architecture

Design Director: Sacha Coles

Lead Landscape Architect: Jason Packenham

Project Landscape Architect: Scott Badham

Documentation Lead: Claire Sun

Ramp Architecture: Collins and Turner

Heritage Architecture And Interpretation: Design 5 Architects

Engineering And Industrial Design: Eckersley O’Callaghan

Engineering (Construction): Stantec

First Nations Consultant: Yerrabingin

Lighting Designer: Electrolight and Lucian Light

Head Contractor / Builder: Arenco

Collaborating First Nations Artists (Eel Paving Artwork): Madwings

Paving: Sam the Paving Man

Client: Transport for NSW

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp redefines access to one of Australia's most significant pieces of public infrastructure. For decades, the northern approach to the Bridge's cycleway ended in stairs, breaking one of the city's most iconic journeys. This project replaces that stair-only access with a safe, legible and fully accessible ramp, completing a long-missing link in Sydney's cycling network and opening the crossing to riders of all ages and abilities.