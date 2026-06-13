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Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios

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Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios - Exterior PhotographySydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios - Exterior PhotographySydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography, Concrete, SteelSydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios - Image 5 of 12Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Transportation, Public Architecture
Sydney, Australia
  • Design Director: Sacha Coles
  • Lead Landscape Architect: Jason Packenham
  • Project Landscape Architect: Scott Badham
  • Documentation Lead: Claire Sun
  • Ramp Architecture: Collins and Turner
  • Heritage Architecture And Interpretation: Design 5 Architects
  • Engineering And Industrial Design: Eckersley O’Callaghan
  • Engineering (Construction): Stantec
  • First Nations Consultant: Yerrabingin
  • Lighting Designer: Electrolight and Lucian Light
  • Head Contractor / Builder: Arenco
  • Collaborating First Nations Artists (Eel Paving Artwork): Madwings
  • Paving: Sam the Paving Man
  • Client: Transport for NSW
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
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Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios - Exterior Photography
© Ruth Gold

Text description provided by the architects. The Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp redefines access to one of Australia's most significant pieces of public infrastructure. For decades, the northern approach to the Bridge's cycleway ended in stairs, breaking one of the city's most iconic journeys. This project replaces that stair-only access with a safe, legible and fully accessible ramp, completing a long-missing link in Sydney's cycling network and opening the crossing to riders of all ages and abilities.

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Cite: "Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway Ramp / ASPECT Studios" 13 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042420/sydney-harbour-bridge-cycleway-ramp-aspect-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

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