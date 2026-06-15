Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto

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Category: Industrial Architecture, Winery

Design Team: Vitor Pinho, Luís Alves Ferreira

Technical Team: Marco Esteves

Project Management: Hugo Azevedo, Engenheiro

Architecture Offices: Basilar Studio

Landscape Architecture: Marta Cudell

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Sopsec

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Niluft Engenharia Lda

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Uimake

General Contractor: Costeira - Engenharia e Construção S. A.

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Edifícios Saudáveis

City: Adeganha

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Douro Superior, within one of the largest areas of organically certified vineyards in northern Portugal, the Quinta do Ataíde Winery is conceived as a contemporary architectural response to a highly sensitive cultural landscape, where sustainability is a central design driver rather than a technical afterthought. Developed for Symington Family Estates, the project reflects a long-term commitment to environmental responsibility, aiming to achieve LEED v4 Gold certification and positioning the winery among the most advanced sustainable wine production facilities of its kind.