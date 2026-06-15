Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto

-
Architects: Luís Loureiro Arquiteto
- Area: 2700 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Nelson Garrido
-
Manufacturers: Carpintaria Feitoria, Knauf, Navarra Alumínio
-
Lead Architects: Luís Loureiro
- Category: Industrial Architecture, Winery
- Design Team: Vitor Pinho, Luís Alves Ferreira
- Technical Team: Marco Esteves
- Project Management: Hugo Azevedo, Engenheiro
- Architecture Offices: Basilar Studio
- Landscape Architecture: Marta Cudell
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Sopsec
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Niluft Engenharia Lda
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Uimake
- General Contractor: Costeira - Engenharia e Construção S. A.
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Edifícios Saudáveis
- City: Adeganha
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Douro Superior, within one of the largest areas of organically certified vineyards in northern Portugal, the Quinta do Ataíde Winery is conceived as a contemporary architectural response to a highly sensitive cultural landscape, where sustainability is a central design driver rather than a technical afterthought. Developed for Symington Family Estates, the project reflects a long-term commitment to environmental responsibility, aiming to achieve LEED v4 Gold certification and positioning the winery among the most advanced sustainable wine production facilities of its kind.