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Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto

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Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto - Exterior PhotographyAdega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto - Image 3 of 36Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto - Image 4 of 36Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto - Image 5 of 36Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Industrial Architecture, Winery
Adeganha, Portugal
  • Architects: Luís Loureiro Arquiteto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Garrido
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carpintaria Feitoria, Knauf, Navarra Alumínio
  • Lead Architects: Luís Loureiro
  • Design Team: Vitor Pinho, Luís Alves Ferreira
  • Technical Team: Marco Esteves
  • Project Management: Hugo Azevedo, Engenheiro
  • Architecture Offices: Basilar Studio
  • Landscape Architecture: Marta Cudell
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Sopsec
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Niluft Engenharia Lda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Uimake
  • General Contractor: Costeira - Engenharia e Construção S. A.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Edifícios Saudáveis
  • City: Adeganha
  • Country: Portugal
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Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Douro Superior, within one of the largest areas of organically certified vineyards in northern Portugal, the Quinta do Ataíde Winery is conceived as a contemporary architectural response to a highly sensitive cultural landscape, where sustainability is a central design driver rather than a technical afterthought. Developed for Symington Family Estates, the project reflects a long-term commitment to environmental responsibility, aiming to achieve LEED v4 Gold certification and positioning the winery among the most advanced sustainable wine production facilities of its kind.

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Cite: "Adega do Ataíde Winery / Luís Loureiro Arquiteto" 15 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042412/adega-do-ataide-winery-luis-loureiro-arquiteto> ISSN 0719-8884

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