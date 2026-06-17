Clustered Rocks Court & Floating Leaf Pavilion / Atelier Z+

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Shanghai, China
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Architects: Atelier Z+
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Yang Min
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Lead Architects: ZHANG Bin
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Architectural Design: HUANG Ruiqi, CAI Han, YANG Xinyue, HONG Kaiyue, LI Wenying, LIU Xiaoman, XU Yue, LIU Shaoshuai, TAO Yuhang, ZHANG Yunfan, SHI Aiwei (Intern), SHAN Zhuyan (Intern), LI Mengyao (Intern), XU Xinyi (Intern), ZENG Gangjun (Intern), ZHANG Lehan (Intern)
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
- Project Architect: LI Qin, Wang Jiaqi (Landscape Design, Construction Coordination)
- Clients: Shanghai Harbour City Development (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Site Area Clustered Rocks Court: 3,557 m2
- Site Area Floating Leaf Pavilion: 1,730 m²
- Building Area Clustered Rocks Court: 1,228 m²
- Building Area Floating Leaf Pavilion: 631 m²
- Gross Floor Area Clustered Rocks Court: 1,339 m2
- Gross Floor Area Floating Leaf Pavilion: 800 m²
- Design General Contract: Arch-union ArchitectsCollaborators
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Clustered Rocks Court（3#） and Floating Leaf Pavilion（4#）, located in Zone E2 and Zone F, respectively, on the north and south sides of the iconic "Huang Lou Bridge" that spans the Huangrigang River on the west side of Dishui Lake. The primary function of these buildings is to provide food & beverage facilities to meet the growing demand for sightseeing and leisure around the lake. While integrating with the surrounding environment, they will also serve as key public activity hubs along the lake's perimeter.