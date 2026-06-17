Clustered Rocks Court & Floating Leaf Pavilion / Atelier Z+

Save this picture! Floating Leaf Pavilion. Image © Yang Min

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture

Project Architect: LI Qin, Wang Jiaqi (Landscape Design, Construction Coordination)

Clients: Shanghai Harbour City Development (Group) Co., Ltd.

Site Area Clustered Rocks Court: 3,557 m2

Site Area Floating Leaf Pavilion: 1,730 m²

Building Area Clustered Rocks Court: 1,228 m²

Building Area Floating Leaf Pavilion: 631 m²

Gross Floor Area Clustered Rocks Court: 1,339 m2

Gross Floor Area Floating Leaf Pavilion: 800 m²

Design General Contract: Arch-union ArchitectsCollaborators

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Clustered Rocks Court（3#） and Floating Leaf Pavilion（4#）, located in Zone E2 and Zone F, respectively, on the north and south sides of the iconic "Huang Lou Bridge" that spans the Huangrigang River on the west side of Dishui Lake. The primary function of these buildings is to provide food & beverage facilities to meet the growing demand for sightseeing and leisure around the lake. While integrating with the surrounding environment, they will also serve as key public activity hubs along the lake's perimeter.