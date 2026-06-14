Beijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA

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Beijing, China
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Architects: PLAT ASIA
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
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Lead Architect: Donghyun JUNG
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- Category: Healthcare Interiors
- Partner Architect: Liu Guowei
- Design Director: Lian Jingyun
- Project Designer: Wang Haiyu
- Scheme Design Team: Zhou Qinyuan, Shang Anqi, Li Shu
- Clients: Metro Land Corporation LTD
- Interior Ldi: YiBoChuan (Shandong) Design Institute
- Lighting Consultants: Tang Qiubao
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in the Foresky Community on the South Fourth Ring in Beijing, surrounded by parks. It serves as a community center that fosters a shared living place—a communal space among neighbors. Its design is based on the concepts of Gathering and Return, which focus on spatial experience. The center provides a gym, a children's center, a restaurant, a café, and an art shop.