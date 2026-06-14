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Beijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA

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Beijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA - Image 2 of 35Beijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA - Interior Photography, WoodBeijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairBeijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodBeijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Healthcare Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: PLAT ASIA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
  • Lead Architect: Donghyun JUNG
  • Partner Architect: Liu Guowei
  • Design Director: Lian Jingyun
  • Project Designer: Wang Haiyu
  • Scheme Design Team: Zhou Qinyuan, Shang Anqi, Li Shu
  • Clients: Metro Land Corporation LTD
  • Interior Ldi: YiBoChuan (Shandong) Design Institute
  • Lighting Consultants: Tang Qiubao
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
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Beijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA - Image 2 of 35
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in the Foresky Community on the South Fourth Ring in Beijing, surrounded by parks. It serves as a community center that fosters a shared living place—a communal space among neighbors. Its design is based on the concepts of Gathering and Return, which focus on spatial experience. The center provides a gym, a children's center, a restaurant, a café, and an art shop.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHealthcare InteriorsChina
Cite: "Beijing Foresky Community Center / PLAT ASIA" 14 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042395/beijing-foresky-community-center-plat-asia> ISSN 0719-8884

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