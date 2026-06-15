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Eva and Marc Besen Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Exhibition Center
Healesville, Australia
  • Team: Kerstin Thompson, Claire Humphreys, Leo Showell, Grant Dixon, Martin Allen, Sophie Nicholaou, Michael Whittingham, Audrey Shaw, Leonard Meister, Sarah Cooper, Viet Truong, Hilary Sleigh, Tamsin O'Reilly
  • Structural/Civil Engineer: Webber
  • City: Healesville
  • Country: Australia
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© Leo Showell

Text description provided by the architects. The Eva and Marc Besen Centre, adjacent to the TarraWarra Museum of Art, is a new purpose-built facility designed as a cultural hub catering to a diverse range of activities and experiences.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerAustralia
Cite: "Eva and Marc Besen Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects" 15 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042383/eva-and-marc-besen-centre-kerstin-thompson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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