Eva and Marc Besen Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects

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Healesville, Australia
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Architects: Kerstin Thompson Architects
- Area: 2375 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Leo Showell
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Landscape Consultant: Oculus Consultants, Oculus
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Quantity Surveyor: WT Partnerships, WT Partnership
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Exhibition Center
- Team: Kerstin Thompson, Claire Humphreys, Leo Showell, Grant Dixon, Martin Allen, Sophie Nicholaou, Michael Whittingham, Audrey Shaw, Leonard Meister, Sarah Cooper, Viet Truong, Hilary Sleigh, Tamsin O'Reilly
- Structural/Civil Engineer: Webber
- City: Healesville
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. The Eva and Marc Besen Centre, adjacent to the TarraWarra Museum of Art, is a new purpose-built facility designed as a cultural hub catering to a diverse range of activities and experiences.