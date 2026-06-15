Eva and Marc Besen Centre / Kerstin Thompson Architects

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Category: Exhibition Center

Team: Kerstin Thompson, Claire Humphreys, Leo Showell, Grant Dixon, Martin Allen, Sophie Nicholaou, Michael Whittingham, Audrey Shaw, Leonard Meister, Sarah Cooper, Viet Truong, Hilary Sleigh, Tamsin O'Reilly

Structural/Civil Engineer: Webber

City: Healesville

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Eva and Marc Besen Centre, adjacent to the TarraWarra Museum of Art, is a new purpose-built facility designed as a cultural hub catering to a diverse range of activities and experiences.