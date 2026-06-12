Beymen Tersane / OMA

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Category: Adaptive Reuse, Retail

Local Architect: Bağımsız İşler Studio

Partners: Ellen van Loon, Iyad Alsaka

Project Architect: Anita Ernődi. MacAulay Brown, Dagna Dembiecka, Catalina Dumitru, Aleksandar Joksimovic, Edyta Milczarek, Saskia Simon, Koen Stockbroekx, Michele Zambetti

Client: The Beymen Group

City: Istanbul

Country: Türkiye

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Text description provided by the architects. Following decades of abandonment, Tersane-i Âmire, Istanbul's former Ottoman Imperial Arsenal and the center of the Empire's naval production for over four centuries, is being redeveloped into a mixed-use waterfront district comprising hotels, cultural facilities, retail, and public spaces.