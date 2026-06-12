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Beymen Tersane / OMA

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Beymen Tersane / OMA - Interior Photography, Living Room, LightingBeymen Tersane / OMA - Interior Photography, Lighting, Arch, Column, ArcadeBeymen Tersane / OMA - Interior Photography, Living RoomBeymen Tersane / OMA - Exterior PhotographyBeymen Tersane / OMA - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Adaptive Reuse, Retail
Istanbul, Türkiye
  • Local Architect: Bağımsız İşler Studio
  • Partners: Ellen van Loon, Iyad Alsaka
  • Project Architect: Anita Ernődi. MacAulay Brown, Dagna Dembiecka, Catalina Dumitru, Aleksandar Joksimovic, Edyta Milczarek, Saskia Simon, Koen Stockbroekx, Michele Zambetti
  • Client: The Beymen Group
  • City: Istanbul
  • Country: Türkiye
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Beymen Tersane / OMA - Image 6 of 26
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. Following decades of abandonment, Tersane-i Âmire, Istanbul's former Ottoman Imperial Arsenal and the center of the Empire's naval production for over four centuries, is being redeveloped into a mixed-use waterfront district comprising hotels, cultural facilities, retail, and public spaces.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureRetailTürkiye

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SteelStoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureRetailTürkiye
Cite: "Beymen Tersane / OMA" 12 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042368/beymen-tersane-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

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