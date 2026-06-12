Beymen Tersane / OMA

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Istanbul, Türkiye
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Architects: OMA
- Area: 12000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Marco Cappelletti
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Lighting Design: ONOFF, Har Hollands
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- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Retail
- Local Architect: Bağımsız İşler Studio
- Partners: Ellen van Loon, Iyad Alsaka
- Project Architect: Anita Ernődi. MacAulay Brown, Dagna Dembiecka, Catalina Dumitru, Aleksandar Joksimovic, Edyta Milczarek, Saskia Simon, Koen Stockbroekx, Michele Zambetti
- Client: The Beymen Group
- City: Istanbul
- Country: Türkiye
Text description provided by the architects. Following decades of abandonment, Tersane-i Âmire, Istanbul's former Ottoman Imperial Arsenal and the center of the Empire's naval production for over four centuries, is being redeveloped into a mixed-use waterfront district comprising hotels, cultural facilities, retail, and public spaces.