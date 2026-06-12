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Cabane 7L & Librairie 7L / salazarsequeromedina

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  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Installations & Structures
Roma, Italy
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© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. In the late 16th century, the gardens of Villa Medici, transformed under Cardinal Ferdinando de' Medici, were organized around the celebrated system of the Carrés (historically known as I Quadrati): sixteen orthogonal compartments structured within a rigorous geometric plan. While the perimeter avenues expressed the language of Medici magnificence, the interior of each Carré supported a highly productive agricultural regime. Archival descriptions confirm the cultivation of vegetables, herbs, and fruit trees; plants valued not only for their rarity and beauty but also as instruments of political identity and territorial order. The Medici treated horticulture as both aesthetic display and economic infrastructure.

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Cite: "Cabane 7L & Librairie 7L / salazarsequeromedina" 12 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042365/cabane-7l-and-librairie-7l-salazarsequeromedina> ISSN 0719-8884

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