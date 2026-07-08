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Rushi Hai Life Market / odd

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Rushi Hai Life Market / odd - Interior Photography, Wood, Kitchen, CountertopRushi Hai Life Market / odd - Image 3 of 31Rushi Hai Life Market / odd - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, ShelvingRushi Hai Life Market / odd - Image 5 of 31Rushi Hai Life Market / odd - More Images+ 26

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Interior Designers: odd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  411
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruijing-Photo, Rushi Hai
  • Lead Architects: Okamoto Keizo, Deguchi Tsutomu
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Rushi Hai Life Market / odd - Image 9 of 31
© Ruijing-Photo

Text description provided by the architects. The industrial shell wrapping a warm core. Turn daily errands-like grocery shopping, browsing creative goods, buying fresh bread-become cherished memories that extend the vacation lasting longer.

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Cite: "Rushi Hai Life Market / odd" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042354/rushi-hai-life-market-odd> ISSN 0719-8884

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