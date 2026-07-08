Rushi Hai Life Market / odd

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Qinhuangdao, China
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Interior Designers: odd
- Area: 411 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ruijing-Photo, Rushi Hai
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Lead Architects: Okamoto Keizo, Deguchi Tsutomu
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Olamoto Keizo, Deguchi Tsutomu, Ye Bei, Duan Xiaoying
- Clients: Rushi Hai Hongxing
- City: Qinhuangdao
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The industrial shell wrapping a warm core. Turn daily errands-like grocery shopping, browsing creative goods, buying fresh bread-become cherished memories that extend the vacation lasting longer.