Jugnoo Cabin / PMA madhushala

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Category: Cabins & Lodges

Design Team: Bhavesh Murpani, Divya Jyoti, Prasanna Morey

Fabrication Team: Rakhunde and team

Carpentry: Govind Mourya and team

Jacuzzi: Navnath Ladkat

Client: Rahul khondekar (Bamboo and Bricks)

Publication Drawing: Kundan Bhadrecha, Divya Jyoti

City: Panshet

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. The Jugnoo (fireflies) is an extension of an existing resort, largely developed on flatter portions of the land where construction was easier. A steeply sloping section of the site, with gradients reaching nearly 30 degrees, had remained untouched. For the resort's expansion, the client initially envisioned a series of treehouses placed upon a few specific trees within this part of the resort. However, after closely studying the site and the trees, it became evident that constructing directly above them was not structurally feasible, as the trees could not safely support such an intervention. Instead, the units were carefully positioned in between the trees, allowing the landscape to remain largely undisturbed.