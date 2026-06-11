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Jugnoo Cabin / PMA madhushala

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Jugnoo Cabin / PMA madhushala - Image 2 of 17Jugnoo Cabin / PMA madhushala - Interior Photography, WoodJugnoo Cabin / PMA madhushala - Image 4 of 17Jugnoo Cabin / PMA madhushala - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodJugnoo Cabin / PMA madhushala - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cabins & Lodges
Panshet, India
  • Architects: PMA madhushala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Onil Shah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hybec Lights, Jaquar Sanitary Fittings, Saint Gobain Glass
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Design Team: Bhavesh Murpani, Divya Jyoti, Prasanna Morey
  • Fabrication Team: Rakhunde and team
  • Carpentry: Govind Mourya and team
  • Jacuzzi: Navnath Ladkat
  • Client: Rahul khondekar (Bamboo and Bricks)
  • Publication Drawing: Kundan Bhadrecha, Divya Jyoti
  • City: Panshet
  • Country: India
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© Onil Shah

Text description provided by the architects. The Jugnoo (fireflies) is an extension of an existing resort, largely developed on flatter portions of the land where construction was easier. A steeply sloping section of the site, with gradients reaching nearly 30 degrees, had remained untouched. For the resort's expansion, the client initially envisioned a series of treehouses placed upon a few specific trees within this part of the resort. However, after closely studying the site and the trees, it became evident that constructing directly above them was not structurally feasible, as the trees could not safely support such an intervention. Instead, the units were carefully positioned in between the trees, allowing the landscape to remain largely undisturbed.

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Cite: "Jugnoo Cabin / PMA madhushala" 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042340/jugnoo-pma-madhushala> ISSN 0719-8884

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