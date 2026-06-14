G-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti

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Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Alberto Bretini, Francesco Roccaforte, Riccardo Lazzarini, Federico Picech

City: Jesolo

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. The G-Beach Residence project originates from the dialectical relationship between the existing Hotel Bellevue, designed by Renzo Menegazzo in 1956, and the surrounding pine forest. The hotel building references the Belo Horizonte Library designed by Oscar Niemeyer in 1955, adopting its main architectural features.