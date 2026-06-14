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G-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti

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G-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti - Exterior PhotographyG-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti - Image 3 of 37G-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair, GlassG-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti - Image 5 of 37G-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture
Jesolo, Italy
  • Design Team: Alberto Bretini, Francesco Roccaforte, Riccardo Lazzarini, Federico Picech
  • City: Jesolo
  • Country: Italy
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G-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti - Exterior Photography
© Alessandra Bello

Text description provided by the architects. The G-Beach Residence project originates from the dialectical relationship between the existing Hotel Bellevue, designed by Renzo Menegazzo in 1956, and the surrounding pine forest. The hotel building references the Belo Horizonte Library designed by Oscar Niemeyer in 1955, adopting its main architectural features.

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Cite: "G-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti" 14 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042315/g-beach-residence-b-plus-d-plus-m-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

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