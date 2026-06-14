G-Beach Residence / B+D+M Architetti

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Jesolo, Italy
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Architects: B+D+M Architetti
- Area: 4520 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alessandra Bello
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Lead Architects: Alex Braggion, GianPaolo Di Benedetto
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Alberto Bretini, Francesco Roccaforte, Riccardo Lazzarini, Federico Picech
- City: Jesolo
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The G-Beach Residence project originates from the dialectical relationship between the existing Hotel Bellevue, designed by Renzo Menegazzo in 1956, and the surrounding pine forest. The hotel building references the Belo Horizonte Library designed by Oscar Niemeyer in 1955, adopting its main architectural features.