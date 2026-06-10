Nalme House / Wright Inspires

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Architects: Wright Inspires
- Area: 1837 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Studio Envy – Mr. Raaj
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Lead Architects: Prathima Seethur
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Text description provided by the architects. Derived from the Kannada word Nalme, meaning affection, warmth, and heartfelt belonging, the house is envisioned as an extension of the lives it shelters. Designed for a family seeking simplicity, comfort, and a deep connection to nature, the project explores how light, craft, and materiality can transform everyday living into a meaningful experience.