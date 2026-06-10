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Nalme House / Wright Inspires

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Nalme House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairNalme House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, BeamNalme House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Stairs, Beam, ChairNalme House / Wright Inspires - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairNalme House / Wright Inspires - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Bengaluru, India
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Nalme House / Wright Inspires - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Studio Envy – Mr. Raaj

Text description provided by the architects. Derived from the Kannada word Nalme, meaning affection, warmth, and heartfelt belonging, the house is envisioned as an extension of the lives it shelters. Designed for a family seeking simplicity, comfort, and a deep connection to nature, the project explores how light, craft, and materiality can transform everyday living into a meaningful experience.

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Wright Inspires
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Brick

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Cite: "Nalme House / Wright Inspires" 10 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042310/nalme-house-wright-inspires> ISSN 0719-8884

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