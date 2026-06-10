Śhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations

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Architects: Bhoomija Creations
- Area: 2755 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
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Manufacturers: Blender, Jaquar, Tata Structura, Thomson Roof Tiles
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Lead Architects: Ar. Guruprasad Rane, Ar. Manasi Puliyappatta
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Śhālā Twam, meaning "a space for you," emerged from a simple yet urgent question: within the rapidly densifying urban condition of Kerala, can even a modest private plot become a shared cultural and ecological resource for the neighbourhood?