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Śhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations

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Śhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations - Interior Photography, CourtyardŚhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations - Interior Photography, Dining room, BeamŚhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations - Image 4 of 29Śhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations - Interior Photography, BrickŚhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Community
Kochi, India
  • Architects: Bhoomija Creations
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2755 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blender, Jaquar, Tata Structura, Thomson Roof Tiles
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Guruprasad Rane, Ar. Manasi Puliyappatta
  • Category: Community
  • Architectural Team: Ar. Anagha P Sathyan, Ar. Sreelekshmi S., Ar. Reshma Ramesh, Er. Nandana
  • Client: Nileema Chandran
  • City: Kochi
  • Country: India
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Śhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations - Image 9 of 29
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Śhālā Twam, meaning "a space for you," emerged from a simple yet urgent question: within the rapidly densifying urban condition of Kerala, can even a modest private plot become a shared cultural and ecological resource for the neighbourhood?

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Bhoomija Creations
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ConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Śhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations" 10 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042298/shala-twam-community-hub-bhoomija-creations> ISSN 0719-8884

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