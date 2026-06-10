Śhālā Twam Community Hub / Bhoomija Creations

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Category: Community

Architectural Team: Ar. Anagha P Sathyan, Ar. Sreelekshmi S., Ar. Reshma Ramesh, Er. Nandana

Client: Nileema Chandran

City: Kochi

Country: India

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Śhālā Twam, meaning "a space for you," emerged from a simple yet urgent question: within the rapidly densifying urban condition of Kerala, can even a modest private plot become a shared cultural and ecological resource for the neighbourhood?