Rock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Jamie Pfeffer, JP Jackson, Carly Walker

General Contractor: Wellspring Builders

City: Centerville

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Rock Pavilion sits along the wooded edge of a farm in Centerville, Tennessee, just beyond a cluster of agrarian structures overlooking the Duck River, one of North America's most biologically diverse waterways. Conceived as a quiet retreat, the pavilion was designed to house and display a collection of stones gathered from the surrounding landscape. Rather than creating a destination apart from its setting, the project sought to deepen the owner's connection to the land itself, transforming a personal collection into an experience of observation, reflection, and gathering.