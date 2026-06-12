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Rock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture

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Rock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodRock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, BeamRock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairRock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, GardenRock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Centerville, United States
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Rock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture - Image 10 of 16
© Ali Harper Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Rock Pavilion sits along the wooded edge of a farm in Centerville, Tennessee, just beyond a cluster of agrarian structures overlooking the Duck River, one of North America's most biologically diverse waterways. Conceived as a quiet retreat, the pavilion was designed to house and display a collection of stones gathered from the surrounding landscape. Rather than creating a destination apart from its setting, the project sought to deepen the owner's connection to the land itself, transforming a personal collection into an experience of observation, reflection, and gathering.

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Cite: "Rock Pavilion / Pfeffer Torode Architecture" 12 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042296/rock-pavilion-pfeffer-torode-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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