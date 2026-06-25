HANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects

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Category: Offices, Office Buildings

Lead Team: Martynas Mankus

City: Klaipeda

Country: Lithuania

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Text description provided by the architects. The site is in a culturally and historically rich part of Klaipėda, near the former castle and significant urban landmarks. The architectural vision draws inspiration from the archetype of a Hanza city, aiming to create a symbolically distinct form that resonates with the surrounding context and reinforces the identity of the area.