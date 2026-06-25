HANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects

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Klaipeda, Lithuania
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Architects: AEXN Architects
- Area: 15600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Norbert Tukaj
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Lead Architects: Tomas Grunskis
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- Category: Offices, Office Buildings
- Lead Team: Martynas Mankus
- City: Klaipeda
- Country: Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. The site is in a culturally and historically rich part of Klaipėda, near the former castle and significant urban landmarks. The architectural vision draws inspiration from the archetype of a Hanza city, aiming to create a symbolically distinct form that resonates with the surrounding context and reinforces the identity of the area.