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HANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects

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HANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontHANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects - Exterior PhotographyHANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Nina Vuga
Offices, Office Buildings
Klaipeda, Lithuania
  • Architects: AEXN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Norbert Tukaj
  • Lead Architects: Tomas Grunskis
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HANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in a culturally and historically rich part of Klaipėda, near the former castle and significant urban landmarks. The architectural vision draws inspiration from the archetype of a Hanza city, aiming to create a symbolically distinct form that resonates with the surrounding context and reinforces the identity of the area.

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Cite: "HANZA, Business Centre / AEXN Architects" 25 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042279/hanza-business-centre-aexn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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