House Yolk / TOUCH Architect

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Houses • Bangko, Thailand Architects: TOUCH Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 340 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BEGER , Blum , COTTO , Forte Decor , Hafele , Lamitak , Lamp & Light

Lead Architects: Setthakarn Yangderm, Parpis Leelaniramol

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Setthakarn Yangderm

Design Team: Parpis Leelaniramol, Sauvanee Tharak, Thanunya Deeprasittikul

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Chittinat Wongmaneeprateep

General Contractor: TRIGON Construction

City: Bangko

Country: Thailand

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'House Yolk' is a metaphor as an analogy for the yolk, which is a yellow internal part of an egg, that is surrounded by the white, and is rich in protein and fat. It is a small house, which is located on a large land plot, and is rich in functionality and privacy within a compact space. This 340-square-meter house is located on a very large land plot, owned by the family who plans to leave the land for inheritors and relatives in the future. The owners only need a small house since it must be only for three family members.