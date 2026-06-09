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House Yolk / TOUCH Architect

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House Yolk / TOUCH Architect - Exterior Photography
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan

House Yolk / TOUCH Architect - Image 2 of 33House Yolk / TOUCH Architect - Exterior PhotographyHouse Yolk / TOUCH Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, ChairHouse Yolk / TOUCH Architect - Image 5 of 33House Yolk / TOUCH Architect - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangko, Thailand
  • Architects: TOUCH Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jinnawat Borihankijanan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BEGER, Blum, COTTO, Forte Decor, Hafele, Lamitak, Lamp & Light
  • Lead Architects: Setthakarn Yangderm, Parpis Leelaniramol
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Setthakarn Yangderm
  • Design Team: Parpis Leelaniramol, Sauvanee Tharak, Thanunya Deeprasittikul
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Chittinat Wongmaneeprateep
  • General Contractor: TRIGON Construction
  • City: Bangko
  • Country: Thailand
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Save this picture!
House Yolk / TOUCH Architect - Exterior Photography
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan

'House Yolk' is a metaphor as an analogy for the yolk, which is a yellow internal part of an egg, that is surrounded by the white, and is rich in protein and fat. It is a small house, which is located on a large land plot, and is rich in functionality and privacy within a compact space. This 340-square-meter house is located on a very large land plot, owned by the family who plans to leave the land for inheritors and relatives in the future. The owners only need a small house since it must be only for three family members.

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Cite: "House Yolk / TOUCH Architect" 09 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042247/house-yolk-touch-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

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