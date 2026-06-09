House Yolk / TOUCH Architect

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Architects: TOUCH Architect
- Area: 340 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jinnawat Borihankijanan
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Manufacturers: BEGER, Blum, COTTO, Forte Decor, Hafele, Lamitak, Lamp & Light
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Lead Architects: Setthakarn Yangderm, Parpis Leelaniramol
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'House Yolk' is a metaphor as an analogy for the yolk, which is a yellow internal part of an egg, that is surrounded by the white, and is rich in protein and fat. It is a small house, which is located on a large land plot, and is rich in functionality and privacy within a compact space. This 340-square-meter house is located on a very large land plot, owned by the family who plans to leave the land for inheritors and relatives in the future. The owners only need a small house since it must be only for three family members.