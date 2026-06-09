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Ara Manor / Reincarnation

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Ara Manor / Reincarnation - Exterior Photography, GardenAra Manor / Reincarnation - Image 3 of 41Ara Manor / Reincarnation - Image 4 of 41Ara Manor / Reincarnation - Exterior PhotographyAra Manor / Reincarnation - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Baroicha, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Reincarnation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mehedi Hasan Junaid
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Barobi Design , Porcelanosa Grupo, Tilottoma
  • Lead Architects: Kh Abdal Hossain
  • Category: Apartments
  • Lead Team: Salma Hossain Prema
  • Design Team: Tasmim Ahsan, Termin Zerin
  • City: Baroicha
  • Country: Bangladesh
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Ara Manor / Reincarnation - Image 6 of 41
© Mehedi Hasan Junaid

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging from the green landscape of Narsingdi, Ara Manor is conceived as a retreat where architecture dissolves into climate, vegetation, water, and light. Designed as a three-storied vacation residence for the owner of Crony Group, the project explores how contemporary domestic architecture in Bangladesh can remain deeply connected to landscape and environmental context while offering a sense of withdrawal from urban intensity.

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Reincarnation
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBangladesh

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Cite: "Ara Manor / Reincarnation" 09 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042246/ara-manor-reincarnation> ISSN 0719-8884

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