Ara Manor / Reincarnation

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Baroicha, Bangladesh
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Architects: Reincarnation
- Area: 6800 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mehedi Hasan Junaid
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Manufacturers: Barobi Design , Porcelanosa Grupo, Tilottoma
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Lead Architects: Kh Abdal Hossain
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- Category: Apartments
- Lead Team: Salma Hossain Prema
- Design Team: Tasmim Ahsan, Termin Zerin
- City: Baroicha
- Country: Bangladesh
Text description provided by the architects. Emerging from the green landscape of Narsingdi, Ara Manor is conceived as a retreat where architecture dissolves into climate, vegetation, water, and light. Designed as a three-storied vacation residence for the owner of Crony Group, the project explores how contemporary domestic architecture in Bangladesh can remain deeply connected to landscape and environmental context while offering a sense of withdrawal from urban intensity.