Ara Manor / Reincarnation

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Apartments • Baroicha, Bangladesh Architects: Reincarnation

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Mehedi Hasan Junaid

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Barobi Design , Porcelanosa Grupo , Tilottoma

Lead Architects: Kh Abdal Hossain

Category: Apartments

Lead Team: Salma Hossain Prema

Design Team: Tasmim Ahsan, Termin Zerin

City: Baroicha

Country: Bangladesh

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Text description provided by the architects. Emerging from the green landscape of Narsingdi, Ara Manor is conceived as a retreat where architecture dissolves into climate, vegetation, water, and light. Designed as a three-storied vacation residence for the owner of Crony Group, the project explores how contemporary domestic architecture in Bangladesh can remain deeply connected to landscape and environmental context while offering a sense of withdrawal from urban intensity.