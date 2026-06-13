OASIZ / Ruhaus Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. The project originated as a response to Shenzhen's high-density urban environment. As a city rapidly built from reinforced concrete, Shenzhen's spatial experience often exhibits a highly ordered, industrialized character. Oasiz's new store attempts to re-examine the relationship between industrial construction and natural life within this context—not by creating direct contrast or conflict, but by establishing a logic of coexistence within a single spatial system.