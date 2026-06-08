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KOPA / Ivy Studio

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KOPA / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, WoodKOPA / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairKOPA / Ivy Studio - Image 4 of 21KOPA / Ivy Studio - Image 5 of 21KOPA / Ivy Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hospitality Architecture, Sports Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Montreal, Canada
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KOPA / Ivy Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Alex Lesage

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Pointe-Saint-Charles, a historic industrial neighborhood in Montreal, Kopa establishes itself as a premier destination for community and indoor racket sports. Occupying a freestanding, single-story industrial building of roughly 20,000 square feet, the project required a significant structural intervention to adapt the existing envelope to the precise dimensions of modern athletic courts. The design response directly embraces the raw scale of the original architecture, orchestrating a sharp, intentional contrast between an immersive, high-volume sports arena and a sequence of intimate, deeply saturated hospitality zones.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureSports ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureCanada
Cite: "KOPA / Ivy Studio" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042236/kopa-ivy-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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