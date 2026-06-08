KOPA / Ivy Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Pointe-Saint-Charles, a historic industrial neighborhood in Montreal, Kopa establishes itself as a premier destination for community and indoor racket sports. Occupying a freestanding, single-story industrial building of roughly 20,000 square feet, the project required a significant structural intervention to adapt the existing envelope to the precise dimensions of modern athletic courts. The design response directly embraces the raw scale of the original architecture, orchestrating a sharp, intentional contrast between an immersive, high-volume sports arena and a sequence of intimate, deeply saturated hospitality zones.