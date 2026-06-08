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Parnasambhar / N. B. Architects

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Parnasambhar / N. B. Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, BalconyParnasambhar / N. B. Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodParnasambhar / N. B. Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, StairsParnasambhar / N. B. Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairParnasambhar / N. B. Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bordi, India
  • Architects: N. B. Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:pranitborastudio
  • Lead Architects: Neha Joshi
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Ar. Bahar Patil
  • Design Team: Mrs. Prachi Patil
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dr. Tanuja Bandivadekar
  • City: Bordi
  • Country: India
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Parnasambhar / N. B. Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Balcony
© pranitborastudio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the northernmost region of Maharashtra, with a faint aural backdrop of the Arabian Sea and wrapped in a dense canopy of chikoo trees, this abode isolates itself in playful spatial experiences. Abutting the coastal road, the farmhouse secures its privacy through a thick green cover and thoughtful orientation.

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Cite: "Parnasambhar / N. B. Architects" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042228/parnasambhar-n-b-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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