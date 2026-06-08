Parnasambhar / N. B. Architects

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Architects: N. B. Architects
- Area: 5000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:pranitborastudio
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Lead Architects: Neha Joshi
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the northernmost region of Maharashtra, with a faint aural backdrop of the Arabian Sea and wrapped in a dense canopy of chikoo trees, this abode isolates itself in playful spatial experiences. Abutting the coastal road, the farmhouse secures its privacy through a thick green cover and thoughtful orientation.