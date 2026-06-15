House on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos

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Houses • Retiro, Colombia Architects: Obranegra Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 655 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Carlos Pardo Botero, Mauricio Zuloaga Latorre, Nicolás Vélez Jaramillo

Category: Houses

Design Team: Daniel Valencia, Daniel Zuluaga, Manuela Vargas, Hernan Ruiz

General Constructors: EnPiedra

Landscape Design: Nicolás Hermelin

City: Retiro

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. Built on a small peninsula within the La Fe reservoir, 30 km east of Medellín, the project is set in a mountainous landscape with highly variable weather conditions, where fog, intense sunlight, heavy rain, and cold nights can occur within the same day. This shifting condition defines both the site and the design decisions.