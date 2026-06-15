House on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos

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Architects: Obranegra Arquitectos
- Area: 655 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: Carlos Pardo Botero, Mauricio Zuloaga Latorre, Nicolás Vélez Jaramillo
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Text description provided by the architects. Built on a small peninsula within the La Fe reservoir, 30 km east of Medellín, the project is set in a mountainous landscape with highly variable weather conditions, where fog, intense sunlight, heavy rain, and cold nights can occur within the same day. This shifting condition defines both the site and the design decisions.