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House on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos

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House on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodHouse on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos - Image 3 of 31House on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos - Image 4 of 31House on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos - Image 5 of 31House on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Retiro, Colombia
  • Architects: Obranegra Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  655
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Pardo Botero, Mauricio Zuloaga Latorre, Nicolás Vélez Jaramillo
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Daniel Valencia, Daniel Zuluaga, Manuela Vargas, Hernan Ruiz
  • General Constructors: EnPiedra
  • Landscape Design: Nicolás Hermelin
  • City: Retiro
  • Country: Colombia
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© Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a small peninsula within the La Fe reservoir, 30 km east of Medellín, the project is set in a mountainous landscape with highly variable weather conditions, where fog, intense sunlight, heavy rain, and cold nights can occur within the same day. This shifting condition defines both the site and the design decisions.

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Cite: "House on the Reservoir / Obranegra Arquitectos" [Casa en el Embalse / Obranegra Arquitectos] 15 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042212/house-on-the-reservoir-obranegra-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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