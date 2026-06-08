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House for Rejuvenation / JK-AR

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House for Rejuvenation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse for Rejuvenation / JK-AR - Image 3 of 26House for Rejuvenation / JK-AR - Image 4 of 26House for Rejuvenation / JK-AR - Image 5 of 26House for Rejuvenation / JK-AR - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Gyeongju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: JK-AR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  952
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rohspace
  • Lead Architects: Jae K Kim
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House for Rejuvenation / JK-AR - Image 11 of 26
© Rohspace

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic city of Gyeongju, the House of Rejuvenation seamlessly blends traditional elements with modern design principles. The project introduces innovative timber framing systems that reimagine traditional wooden structures, creating a harmonious fusion of old and new.

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JK-AR
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSouth Korea

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSouth Korea
Cite: "House for Rejuvenation / JK-AR" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042204/house-for-rejuvenation-jk-ar> ISSN 0719-8884

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