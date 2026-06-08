House for Rejuvenation / JK-AR

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Gyeongju-si, South Korea
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: Gyu-Tae Kim, Ye-Sol Lee, Sook-Ran Kwak
- Lead Team: Jae K Kim
- City: Gyeongju-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic city of Gyeongju, the House of Rejuvenation seamlessly blends traditional elements with modern design principles. The project introduces innovative timber framing systems that reimagine traditional wooden structures, creating a harmonious fusion of old and new.