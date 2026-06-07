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Permanent Camping 3 / Casey Brown Architecture

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cabins & Lodges
Orange, Australia
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© Zella Casey Brown

Text description provided by the architects. Permanent Camping 3 (PC3) at Orange continues an architectural lineage that began with PC1 in Mudgee and PC2 in Berry, yet stands as its own distinctive response to place, climate, and the evolving ethos of minimal living. Built on a working sheep farm, as short-stay boutique accommodation, the cabins are the product of a long process of iterative design. Located some ten minutes outside the NSW regional centre of Orange, the project comprises two sharply profiled A-frame steel cabins that rest lightly on the undulating terrain in a form reminiscent of a tent. Their presence is both utilitarian and sculptural, shaped by economy, climate, and the desire for retreat. The cabins had to support reflection, allow engagement with the environment, and offer a degree of shelter that feels both grounded and elevated above everyday life.

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Cite: "Permanent Camping 3 / Casey Brown Architecture" 07 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042203/permanent-camping-3-casey-brown-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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