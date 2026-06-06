On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design

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Category: Coffee Shop

Design Team: Sittikorn Suwannarat

City: Tambon Hat Yai

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Blending Geometric Forms with Nature

The inception of this healthy cafe and restaurant stems from the owner's vision for a space that is "simple yet truly outstanding." The design team brilliantly interpreted this by integrating the concept of nature with basic geometric shapes—triangles, squares, and circles—weaving them into a cohesive narrative. Given the densely populated residential neighborhood, the designers addressed the context by utilizing a bold "circular form" to enclose the area, cleverly masking the external chaos. This strategic layout creates an open sanctuary that connects the earth below with the sky above, seamlessly drawing nature into the heart of the architecture.