Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design

On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design

Save

On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design - Image 2 of 22On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design - Image 3 of 22On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design - Image 4 of 22On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design - Exterior PhotographyOn cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Tambon Hat Yai, Thailand
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Design Team: Sittikorn Suwannarat
  • City: Tambon Hat Yai
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Blending Geometric Forms with Nature
The inception of this healthy cafe and restaurant stems from the owner's vision for a space that is "simple yet truly outstanding." The design team brilliantly interpreted this by integrating the concept of nature with basic geometric shapes—triangles, squares, and circles—weaving them into a cohesive narrative. Given the densely populated residential neighborhood, the designers addressed the context by utilizing a bold "circular form" to enclose the area, cleverly masking the external chaos. This strategic layout creates an open sanctuary that connects the earth below with the sky above, seamlessly drawing nature into the heart of the architecture.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sitti architects and design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand
Cite: "On cloud9 hdy cafe / Sitti architects and design" 06 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042202/on-cloud9-hdy-cafe-sitti-architects-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags