Yanqian Trail / VCD Lab

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Text description provided by the architects. Yanqian Trail is situated on Xianggang Mountain in Yanqian Village, opposite the Qixingyan Scenic Area—a National 5A-rated tourist attraction in Zhaoqing, China. Spanning a total length of 1,310 metres, the project is an ecological footpath built on stilts encircling the mountain. The Cloud Walk meanders like a flowing ribbon along the slopes of Xianggang Mountain. Designed with a pure steel framework that gently touches the forest, it maximises the protection of native vegetation and animal habitats whilst subtly elevating the walker's perspective, imbuing the journey with poetry and height, and fully showcasing the harmonious coexistence of human life and natural tranquillity.