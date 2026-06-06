Floating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: YZA
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
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Manufacturers: PosMAC®
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Lead Architects: Hyoung-gul Kook
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- Category: Heritage
- Lead Team: Hyoung-gul Kook
- Design Team: Jaewan Park, Soobong Han
- Landscape Architecture: ISU Landscape Architects
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Baekje (18 BCE–660 CE) was one of the ancient kingdoms of Korea, established by migrants of Buyeo origin who branched from Goguryeo and settled in the Han River basin. Among its history, the Hansung period—before the capital was relocated to Ungjin—represented the height of Baekje's prosperity, with the kingdom flourishing in and around present-day Seoul until 475 CE.