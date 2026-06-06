Floating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA

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Heritage • Seoul, South Korea Architects: YZA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Kyungsub Shin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: PosMAC®

Lead Architects: Hyoung-gul Kook

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Text description provided by the architects. Baekje (18 BCE–660 CE) was one of the ancient kingdoms of Korea, established by migrants of Buyeo origin who branched from Goguryeo and settled in the Han River basin. Among its history, the Hansung period—before the capital was relocated to Ungjin—represented the height of Baekje's prosperity, with the kingdom flourishing in and around present-day Seoul until 475 CE.