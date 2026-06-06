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  5. Floating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA

Floating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA

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Floating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA - Exterior PhotographyFloating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA - Interior PhotographyFloating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA - Image 4 of 15Floating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA - Exterior PhotographyFloating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Heritage
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: YZA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  PosMAC®
  • Lead Architects: Hyoung-gul Kook
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Floating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA - Exterior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Baekje (18 BCE–660 CE) was one of the ancient kingdoms of Korea, established by migrants of Buyeo origin who branched from Goguryeo and settled in the Han River basin. Among its history, the Hansung period—before the capital was relocated to Ungjin—represented the height of Baekje's prosperity, with the kingdom flourishing in and around present-day Seoul until 475 CE.

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SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureHeritageSouth Korea
Cite: "Floating Ground: A Landmark that Disappears / YZA" 06 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042196/floating-ground-a-landmark-that-disappears-yza> ISSN 0719-8884

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