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Five Dock House / Stanton Architects

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Five Dock House / Stanton Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, LightingFive Dock House / Stanton Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairFive Dock House / Stanton Architects - Image 4 of 30Five Dock House / Stanton Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairFive Dock House / Stanton Architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Five Dock, Australia
  • Architects: Stanton Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alicia Taylor
  • Lead Architects: Wally Stanton, Laura Stanton
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Laura Stanton
  • City: Five Dock
  • Country: Australia
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Five Dock House / Stanton Architects - Exterior Photography
© Alicia Taylor

Text description provided by the architects. Five Dock House, designed by Stanton Architects, is a contemporary family residence located in Sydney's Inner West that carefully balances architectural refinement with the practical needs of everyday living. Defined by a rich palette of natural stone, concrete, and timber, the home embraces natural light, thoughtful spatial planning, and a strong connection to its surrounding landscape. The result is a warm, tactile environment that supports both family life and entertaining while maintaining a sense of calm and sophistication.

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Cite: "Five Dock House / Stanton Architects" 04 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042195/five-dock-house-stanton-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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