Five Dock House / Stanton Architects

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Houses • Five Dock, Australia Architects: Stanton Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Alicia Taylor

Lead Architects: Wally Stanton, Laura Stanton

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Laura Stanton

City: Five Dock

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Five Dock House, designed by Stanton Architects, is a contemporary family residence located in Sydney's Inner West that carefully balances architectural refinement with the practical needs of everyday living. Defined by a rich palette of natural stone, concrete, and timber, the home embraces natural light, thoughtful spatial planning, and a strong connection to its surrounding landscape. The result is a warm, tactile environment that supports both family life and entertaining while maintaining a sense of calm and sophistication.