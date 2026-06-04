Five Dock House / Stanton Architects

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Architects: Stanton Architects
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alicia Taylor
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Lead Architects: Wally Stanton, Laura Stanton
Text description provided by the architects. Five Dock House, designed by Stanton Architects, is a contemporary family residence located in Sydney's Inner West that carefully balances architectural refinement with the practical needs of everyday living. Defined by a rich palette of natural stone, concrete, and timber, the home embraces natural light, thoughtful spatial planning, and a strong connection to its surrounding landscape. The result is a warm, tactile environment that supports both family life and entertaining while maintaining a sense of calm and sophistication.