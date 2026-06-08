Mansfield House / Field Office Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Set on a ridgeline property just outside Mansfield in the high country of north-east Victoria, Mansfield House was designed for a young family seeking a quiet, durable, and thermally resilient home that could sit gently within the landscape. Surrounded by rolling farmland, mature red gums, and expansive views, the project embraces a slower and more grounded approach to rural living.