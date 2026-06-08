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Mansfield House / Field Office Architecture

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Mansfield House / Field Office Architecture - Image 2 of 17Mansfield House / Field Office Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodMansfield House / Field Office Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassMansfield House / Field Office Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, GlassMansfield House / Field Office Architecture - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Mansfield, Australia
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Text description provided by the architects. Set on a ridgeline property just outside Mansfield in the high country of north-east Victoria, Mansfield House was designed for a young family seeking a quiet, durable, and thermally resilient home that could sit gently within the landscape. Surrounded by rolling farmland, mature red gums, and expansive views, the project embraces a slower and more grounded approach to rural living.

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Cite: "Mansfield House / Field Office Architecture" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042193/mansfield-house-field-office-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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