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OUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio

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OUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, GlassOUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassOUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio - Image 4 of 17OUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio - Image 5 of 17OUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Gallery, Interior Design, Retail Interiors
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: VAUST Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolas Quiniou
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Balzer, Balzer
  • Lead Architects: Joern Scheipers
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OUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio - Image 10 of 17
© Nicolas Quiniou

Text description provided by the architects. OUNASS STAGE in Dubai was conceived as more than a conventional retail environment. Positioned somewhere between gallery, installation, and boutique, the project explores how contemporary retail spaces can serve as platforms for cultural exchange, storytelling, and spatial experimentation. Designed by VAUST for Ounass, the concept translates the raw atmosphere of Berlin's contemporary art scene into a context shaped by precision, luxury and transformation. At the center of the project lies the idea of "Alternate Abundance". Luxury is expressed not through ornament or visual excess, but through atmosphere, material honesty and spatial tension. The project intentionally distances itself from the polished neutrality often associated with luxury retail and instead embraces an architectural language informed by brutalism and modernism alike.

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VAUST Studio
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GlassSteelStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates

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GlassSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "OUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio" 07 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042184/ounass-stage-dubai-vaust-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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