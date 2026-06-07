OUNASS Stage Dubai / VAUST Studio

+ 12

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. OUNASS STAGE in Dubai was conceived as more than a conventional retail environment. Positioned somewhere between gallery, installation, and boutique, the project explores how contemporary retail spaces can serve as platforms for cultural exchange, storytelling, and spatial experimentation. Designed by VAUST for Ounass, the concept translates the raw atmosphere of Berlin's contemporary art scene into a context shaped by precision, luxury and transformation. At the center of the project lies the idea of "Alternate Abundance". Luxury is expressed not through ornament or visual excess, but through atmosphere, material honesty and spatial tension. The project intentionally distances itself from the polished neutrality often associated with luxury retail and instead embraces an architectural language informed by brutalism and modernism alike.