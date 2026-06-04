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Layer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design

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Layer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Image 2 of 30Layer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, ChairLayer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Glass, Balcony, Chair, Bed, DeckLayer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Image 1 of 30Layer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Willis Point, Canada
  • Architects: W O V E N Architecture and Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6477 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sama Jim Canzian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  OTIIMA Windows
  • Lead Architects: Julian Carnrite
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Layer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design - Exterior Photography
© Sama Jim Canzian

Text description provided by the architects. Layer House is a stunning waterfront residential project situated in a picturesque location in Willis Point, BC, Canada.

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Cite: "Layer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design" 04 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042178/layer-house-w-o-v-e-n-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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