Layer House / W O V E N Architecture and Design

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Willis Point, Canada
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Architects: W O V E N Architecture and Design
- Area: 6477 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Sama Jim Canzian
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Manufacturers: OTIIMA Windows
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Lead Architects: Julian Carnrite
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- General Contractor: Citta Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Workshop Engineers
- City: Willis Point
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Layer House is a stunning waterfront residential project situated in a picturesque location in Willis Point, BC, Canada.