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CH Project / Ábaton

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CH Project / Ábaton - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, PatioCH Project / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, SofaCH Project / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, ChairCH Project / Ábaton - Exterior Photography, GardenCH Project / Ábaton - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Ábaton
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Belén Imaz
  • Lead Architects: ÁBATON
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CH Project / Ábaton - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Belén Imaz

Text description provided by the architects. The layout of this new building in Madrid is transformed into a story of light and connection. In order to enhance the public spaces, the living room and kitchen take center stage, while a semi‑hidden access leads to the more private areas. The kitchen becomes a place of connection, the point where the family gathers and from which the rest of the rooms flow.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "CH Project / Ábaton" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042150/ch-project-abaton> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Belén Imaz

CH 住宅 / Ábaton

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