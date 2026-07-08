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Sendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio

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Sendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio - Image 2 of 34Sendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairSendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairSendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio - Interior PhotographySendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio - More Images+ 29

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Hotels
Guiones, Costa Rica
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team: Chelsea Soto
  • Project Management: SPHERA Sostenible
  • Interior Design: Cola Blanca Studio, DAAS Light
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Atelier Ingenieria
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JLC Ingenieros
  • General Contractor: Constructora Totem
  • Landscape Architecture: Vida Masterplanning Design
  • City: Guiones
  • Country: Costa Rica
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Sendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio - Image 2 of 34
© Andres Garcia lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Playa Guiones is one of those rare places where nature still leads. World-class surf, lush tropical climate, and a deeply held commitment to conservation have shaped not just the environment, but the culture around it. The rhythm here is set by nature. Sendero Villas begins from that premise.

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Cite: "Sendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042120/sendero-villas-loop-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Andres Garcia lachner

Sendero 别墅 / LOOP Design Studio

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