Sendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio

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Guiones, Costa Rica
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Architects: LOOP Design Studio
- Area: 1314 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Andres Garcia lachner
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Lead Architects: Mario Zamora, Chelsea Soto
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- Category: Hotels
- Design Team: Chelsea Soto
- Project Management: SPHERA Sostenible
- Interior Design: Cola Blanca Studio, DAAS Light
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Atelier Ingenieria
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JLC Ingenieros
- General Contractor: Constructora Totem
- Landscape Architecture: Vida Masterplanning Design
- City: Guiones
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. Playa Guiones is one of those rare places where nature still leads. World-class surf, lush tropical climate, and a deeply held commitment to conservation have shaped not just the environment, but the culture around it. The rhythm here is set by nature. Sendero Villas begins from that premise.