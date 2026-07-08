Sendero Villas / LOOP Design Studio

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Category: Hotels

Design Team: Chelsea Soto

Project Management: SPHERA Sostenible

Interior Design: Cola Blanca Studio, DAAS Light

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Atelier Ingenieria

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JLC Ingenieros

General Contractor: Constructora Totem

Landscape Architecture: Vida Masterplanning Design

City: Guiones

Country: Costa Rica

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Text description provided by the architects. Playa Guiones is one of those rare places where nature still leads. World-class surf, lush tropical climate, and a deeply held commitment to conservation have shaped not just the environment, but the culture around it. The rhythm here is set by nature. Sendero Villas begins from that premise.