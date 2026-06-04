La Naya Restaurant / WOFF

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Kecamatan Kuta Utara, Indonesia
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Architects: WOFF
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
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Lead Architects: Joe Willendra
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- Category: Coffee Shop
- Lead Team: Christophorus Ryan
- Design Team: Stevanus Halim, Devina
- General Contractor: Alpha Prime Construction
- Landscape Architecture: Wana Landscape
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lelco Group
- City: Kecamatan Kuta Utara
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. La Naya sits along a lively stretch of road in Seminyak, its rear façade opening eastward to greet Bali's golden sunrise. The architecture is shaped by light — shielding from the glare of the west while embracing the gentle warmth of morning. A deep, layered roof faces the street, filtering daylight into the interior and softening the midday sun. This protective canopy not only provides shade but also ensures privacy and quiet, turning a bustling location into a place of calm.