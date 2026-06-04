La Naya Restaurant / WOFF

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Category: Coffee Shop

Lead Team: Christophorus Ryan

Design Team: Stevanus Halim, Devina

General Contractor: Alpha Prime Construction

Landscape Architecture: Wana Landscape

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lelco Group

City: Kecamatan Kuta Utara

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. La Naya sits along a lively stretch of road in Seminyak, its rear façade opening eastward to greet Bali's golden sunrise. The architecture is shaped by light — shielding from the glare of the west while embracing the gentle warmth of morning. A deep, layered roof faces the street, filtering daylight into the interior and softening the midday sun. This protective canopy not only provides shade but also ensures privacy and quiet, turning a bustling location into a place of calm.