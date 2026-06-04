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La Naya Restaurant / WOFF

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La Naya Restaurant / WOFF - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodLa Naya Restaurant / WOFF - Interior Photography, Column, Beam, CourtyardLa Naya Restaurant / WOFF - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLa Naya Restaurant / WOFF - Image 5 of 19La Naya Restaurant / WOFF - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Kecamatan Kuta Utara, Indonesia
  • Architects: WOFF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arti Pictures - William Sutanto
  • Lead Architects: Joe Willendra
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Lead Team: Christophorus Ryan
  • Design Team: Stevanus Halim, Devina
  • General Contractor: Alpha Prime Construction
  • Landscape Architecture: Wana Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lelco Group
  • City: Kecamatan Kuta Utara
  • Country: Indonesia
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La Naya Restaurant / WOFF - Image 5 of 19
© Arti Pictures - William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. La Naya sits along a lively stretch of road in Seminyak, its rear façade opening eastward to greet Bali's golden sunrise. The architecture is shaped by light — shielding from the glare of the west while embracing the gentle warmth of morning. A deep, layered roof faces the street, filtering daylight into the interior and softening the midday sun. This protective canopy not only provides shade but also ensures privacy and quiet, turning a bustling location into a place of calm.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopIndonesia
Cite: "La Naya Restaurant / WOFF" 04 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042116/la-naya-restaurant-woff> ISSN 0719-8884

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