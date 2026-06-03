Children’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership

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Category: Hospital

Landscape Architect: McGregor Coxall

Builder: RobertsCo

Structural And Civil Engineer: Arup

Mech Engineer: Stantec

Elec Engineer: Stantec

Hydraulic & Traffic: Arup & WSP

Acoustic: Stantec

Town Planning: Architectus

Wayfinding + Environmental Graphics: Frost*Collective

Client: Health Infrastructure + Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network

City: Westmead

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Billard Leece Partnership (BLP) for Health Infrastructure and Sydney Children's Hospitals Network, the Children's Hospital Westmead is part of the largest investment in paediatric health in NSW in 25 years. Alongside the new Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick & Minderoo Children's Comprehensive Cancer Centre, which opened at the end of 2025, the Westmead redevelopment forms part of a broader Network vision: two distinct hospitals, designed in dialogue, each responding to its own geography, community, and clinical role while advancing a shared ambition for contemporary children's healthcare across the state.