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Children’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership

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Children’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership - Interior PhotographyChildren’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior PhotographyChildren’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership - Image 4 of 18Children’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassChildren’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospital
Westmead, Australia
  • Category: Hospital
  • Landscape Architect: McGregor Coxall
  • Builder: RobertsCo
  • Structural And Civil Engineer: Arup
  • Mech Engineer: Stantec
  • Elec Engineer: Stantec
  • Hydraulic & Traffic: Arup & WSP
  • Acoustic: Stantec
  • Town Planning: Architectus
  • Wayfinding + Environmental Graphics: Frost*Collective
  • Client: Health Infrastructure + Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network
  • City: Westmead
  • Country: Australia
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Children’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership - Exterior Photography
© Tom Roe

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Billard Leece Partnership (BLP) for Health Infrastructure and Sydney Children's Hospitals Network, the Children's Hospital Westmead is part of the largest investment in paediatric health in NSW in 25 years. Alongside the new Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick & Minderoo Children's Comprehensive Cancer Centre, which opened at the end of 2025, the Westmead redevelopment forms part of a broader Network vision: two distinct hospitals, designed in dialogue, each responding to its own geography, community, and clinical role while advancing a shared ambition for contemporary children's healthcare across the state.

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Cite: "Children’s Hospital at Westmead / Billard Leece Partnership" 03 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042113/childrens-hospital-at-westmead-billard-leece-partnership> ISSN 0719-8884

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