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Puskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects

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Puskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects - Exterior PhotographyPuskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects - Image 3 of 26Puskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects - Image 4 of 26Puskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects - Exterior PhotographyPuskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture, Stadiums
Budapest, Hungary
  • Design Team: András Borbély, László Csízy, Bálint Kelemen, Dávid Petri, Tímea Deichler, Éva Sára Varga, Viktória Weimper, Gellért Oszoli, Noémi Weinhandl, Dániel Farkas, Barna Bozsó
  • Technical Team: Imre Gurubi, Ádám Becker
  • Civil Engineering: BIM Design
  • City: Budapest
  • Country: Hungary
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Puskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects - Exterior Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The most important aspect of our design concept has been the preservation and passing on of inherited values for future generations. A symbolic building of Budapest has been reborn; the geometric center of Puskás Aréna exactly coincides with that of the old, demolished Népstadion (People's Stadium, built in 1948-1953). This is the largest and most up-to-date multifunctional arena in Central Europe, which meets all the requirements for a 21st-century venue, nevertheless preserving the important characteristics of the iconic old building that Hungarians loved. Puskás Aréna was awarded Stadium of the Year in 2019 by the Stadium Database public voting.

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Cite: "Puskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects" 04 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042084/puskas-arena-kozti-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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