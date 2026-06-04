Puskás Aréna / KÖZTI Architects

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Category: Sports Architecture, Stadiums

Design Team: András Borbély, László Csízy, Bálint Kelemen, Dávid Petri, Tímea Deichler, Éva Sára Varga, Viktória Weimper, Gellért Oszoli, Noémi Weinhandl, Dániel Farkas, Barna Bozsó

Technical Team: Imre Gurubi, Ádám Becker

Civil Engineering: BIM Design

City: Budapest

Country: Hungary

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Text description provided by the architects. The most important aspect of our design concept has been the preservation and passing on of inherited values for future generations. A symbolic building of Budapest has been reborn; the geometric center of Puskás Aréna exactly coincides with that of the old, demolished Népstadion (People's Stadium, built in 1948-1953). This is the largest and most up-to-date multifunctional arena in Central Europe, which meets all the requirements for a 21st-century venue, nevertheless preserving the important characteristics of the iconic old building that Hungarians loved. Puskás Aréna was awarded Stadium of the Year in 2019 by the Stadium Database public voting.