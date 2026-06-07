Renewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA

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Yingtan, China
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- Area: 33600 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Qingshan Wu
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Manufacturers: Baosteel, Duyo, Qiannianzhou
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Lead Architects: CHEN Qiang
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- Category: Urban Planning, Community
- Planning Team: FU Na, QIN Yuan, SHI Qingyuan, WANG Jiaqi
- Architecture Team: CHEN Jianru, XIE Song, FU Yue, JIN Zenghui
- Clients: Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Yujiang District, Yingtan City, Jiangxi Province
- Engineering: ZOU Gongli, ZHU Qiang, MIN Liang, MA Xiaodong, KE Chaojun
- City: Yingtan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. China has an extensive number of small towns with historic districts boasting natural and organic spatial fabric mainly composed of self-built houses. Nevertheless, these areas are generally trapped in tough regeneration predicaments: the deterioration of physical spaces has disrupted the social ecosystem, resulting in hollowing-out, an aging population and a severe loss of vitality; meanwhile, they fall into a quagmire due to constraints such as limited resource endowments, weak financial support, and insufficient market drive.