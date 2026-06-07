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Renewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA

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Renewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA - Exterior PhotographyRenewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA - Image 3 of 41Renewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyRenewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodRenewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Urban Planning, Community
Yingtan, China
  • Architects: DCA, TJAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  33600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingshan Wu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Baosteel, Duyo, Qiannianzhou
  • Lead Architects: CHEN Qiang
  • Planning Team: FU Na, QIN Yuan, SHI Qingyuan, WANG Jiaqi
  • Architecture Team: CHEN Jianru, XIE Song, FU Yue, JIN Zenghui
  • Clients: Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Yujiang District, Yingtan City, Jiangxi Province
  • Engineering: ZOU Gongli, ZHU Qiang, MIN Liang, MA Xiaodong, KE Chaojun
  • City: Yingtan
  • Country: China
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Renewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. China has an extensive number of small towns with historic districts boasting natural and organic spatial fabric mainly composed of self-built houses. Nevertheless, these areas are generally trapped in tough regeneration predicaments: the deterioration of physical spaces has disrupted the social ecosystem, resulting in hollowing-out, an aging population and a severe loss of vitality; meanwhile, they fall into a quagmire due to constraints such as limited resource endowments, weak financial support, and insufficient market drive.

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Cite: "Renewal Experiment of Chaiji Lane / TJAD + DCA" 07 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042068/renewal-experiment-of-chaiji-lane-tjad-plus-dca> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Qingshan Wu

柴集巷街区更新 / 同济大学建筑设计研究院 + 道辰建筑

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