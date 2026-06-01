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Nanterre Housing / AQMA

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Nanterre Housing / AQMA - Exterior PhotographyNanterre Housing / AQMA - Image 3 of 27Nanterre Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, BalconyNanterre Housing / AQMA - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony, HandrailNanterre Housing / AQMA - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing, Offices, Sustainability
Nanterre, France
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Nanterre Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the entrance of the Les Groues district in Nanterre, at the interface between La Défense, the future Grand Paris Express station, and a major university hub, the project explores a contemporary vision of the mixed-use city. Developed within the FOCD block alongside housing and educational programs, the building combines 43 social housing units and flexible ERP workspaces within a single architectural composition.

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AQMA
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingOfficesSustainabilityFrance

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingOfficesSustainabilityFrance
Cite: "Nanterre Housing / AQMA" 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042027/nanterre-housing-aqma> ISSN 0719-8884

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