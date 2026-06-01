Nanterre Housing / AQMA

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at the entrance of the Les Groues district in Nanterre, at the interface between La Défense, the future Grand Paris Express station, and a major university hub, the project explores a contemporary vision of the mixed-use city. Developed within the FOCD block alongside housing and educational programs, the building combines 43 social housing units and flexible ERP workspaces within a single architectural composition.