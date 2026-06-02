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Cano House / Diego Cano-Lasso

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Cano House / Diego Cano-Lasso - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamCano House / Diego Cano-Lasso - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Balcony, HandrailCano House / Diego Cano-Lasso - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, BeamCano House / Diego Cano-Lasso - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamCano House / Diego Cano-Lasso - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Diego Cano-Lasso
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2250 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Iwan Baan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Andrew Riiska, Base Collaborative, Ceramiques Est, Entler Studio, Luz Mixtura
  • Lead Architects: Diego Cano-Lasso
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Cano House / Diego Cano-Lasso - Image 5 of 32
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Perched above Los Angeles, Cano House reinterprets the iconic hillside homes of the mid-century era, where panoramic views become an integral part of the architectural experience. Composed of a series of beams supported by slender posts, the house seems to hover effortlessly above the city below.

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Diego Cano-Lasso
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Cano House / Diego Cano-Lasso" 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042018/cano-house-diego-cano-lasso> ISSN 0719-8884

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