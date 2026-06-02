Cano House / Diego Cano-Lasso

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Los Angeles, United States
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Architects: Diego Cano-Lasso
- Area: 2250 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Iwan Baan
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Manufacturers: Andrew Riiska, Base Collaborative, Ceramiques Est, Entler Studio, Luz Mixtura
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Lead Architects: Diego Cano-Lasso
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Technical Team: Belen Rodero
- Design Team: Alejandro Cano
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jose Garcia
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Perched above Los Angeles, Cano House reinterprets the iconic hillside homes of the mid-century era, where panoramic views become an integral part of the architectural experience. Composed of a series of beams supported by slender posts, the house seems to hover effortlessly above the city below.