Eternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

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Category: Houses

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Eternity is situated in a quiet, upscale residential enclave within central Tokyo. Occupying a 560-square-meter corner lot, the project was conceived as a hospitality-oriented residence where both the inhabitants and their guests can engage in creative pursuits. The exterior presents a rhythmic composition made possible by the corner site, with volumetric layers shifting and overlapping across each floor, while its appearance is defined by a closed facade designed with the utmost attention to security and privacy.