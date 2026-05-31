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Eternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

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Eternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, CourtyardEternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamEternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 22Eternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior PhotographyEternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tokyo, Japan
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Eternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. Eternity is situated in a quiet, upscale residential enclave within central Tokyo. Occupying a 560-square-meter corner lot, the project was conceived as a hospitality-oriented residence where both the inhabitants and their guests can engage in creative pursuits. The exterior presents a rhythmic composition made possible by the corner site, with volumetric layers shifting and overlapping across each floor, while its appearance is defined by a closed facade designed with the utmost attention to security and privacy.

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Cite: "Eternity House / APOLLO Architects & Associates" 31 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041999/eternity-house-apollo-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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