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Houm Yoga / Dhanie & Sal

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Houm Yoga / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, BalconyHoum Yoga / Dhanie & Sal - Image 2 of 29Houm Yoga / Dhanie & Sal - Image 3 of 29Houm Yoga / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior PhotographyHoum Yoga / Dhanie & Sal - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Renovation
Kecamatan Kebayoran Baru, Indonesia
  • Architects: Dhanie & Sal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  951
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
  • Lead Architects: Dhanie Syawalia & Salman Rimaldhi
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Houm Yoga / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. An existing house is repurposed into a new communal home for Houm Yoga and Houm Coffee. The project begins with a simple approach: working with what is already there while introducing only the necessary interventions. Rather than fully transforming the building, the design focuses on balancing control and restraint—deciding which elements require careful redefinition and which can remain untouched. In this process, the architecture accepts the existing structure as it is, allowing the new program to settle naturally within it.

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Dhanie & Sal
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationIndonesia
Cite: "Houm Yoga / Dhanie & Sal" 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041998/houm-yoga-dhanie-and-sal> ISSN 0719-8884

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