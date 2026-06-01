Houm Yoga / Dhanie & Sal

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Text description provided by the architects. An existing house is repurposed into a new communal home for Houm Yoga and Houm Coffee. The project begins with a simple approach: working with what is already there while introducing only the necessary interventions. Rather than fully transforming the building, the design focuses on balancing control and restraint—deciding which elements require careful redefinition and which can remain untouched. In this process, the architecture accepts the existing structure as it is, allowing the new program to settle naturally within it.