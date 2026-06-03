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Montague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA)

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Montague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA) - Interior Photography, Living RoomMontague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA) - Interior PhotographyMontague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA) - Image 4 of 23Montague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA) - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, ShelvingMontague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA) - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA)
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Doublespace photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lepage Millwork, Moncer Flooring
  • Lead Architects: Tura Cousins Wilson
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Montague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA) - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Countertop
© Doublespace photography

Text description provided by the architects. Montague House is the Toronto home of Kenneth Montague, his wife, visual artist and educator Sarah Aranha and their two boys. Kenneth Montague is a dentist and collector whose Wedge Collection is one of the world's most important privately owned collections committed to championing Black artists. He leverages his collection and his nonprofit arts organization, Wedge Curatorial Projects to create exhibitions and events that explore an expansive expression of Black identity.

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Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA)
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Cite: "Montague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA)" 03 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041984/montague-house-studio-of-contemporary-architecture-soca> ISSN 0719-8884

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