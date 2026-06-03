Montague House / Studio of Contemporary Architecture (SOCA)

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Text description provided by the architects. Montague House is the Toronto home of Kenneth Montague, his wife, visual artist and educator Sarah Aranha and their two boys. Kenneth Montague is a dentist and collector whose Wedge Collection is one of the world's most important privately owned collections committed to championing Black artists. He leverages his collection and his nonprofit arts organization, Wedge Curatorial Projects to create exhibitions and events that explore an expansive expression of Black identity.