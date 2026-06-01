Mosso / Nomos

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Geneva, Switzerland
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Architects: Nomos
- Area: 4100 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Paola Corsini
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Manufacturers: Swisspearl, Balzan & Immer SA, Entreprise Moutinho, Flumroc, Forster + Hormann, HUECK, Hunziker Kalksandstein, JPF Ducret, Kästli Storen SunLine, Schüco, Terrabloc, megasol, swisspor
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Lead Architects: Katrien Vertenten, Lucas Camponovo, Massimo Bianco, Paul Galindo, Ophélie Herranz, Maxime Poirier
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- Category: Office Buildings, Sustainability
- Collaboration: Pyrus
- Client: Coopérative Médecine et Hygiène, Genève
- Safety Engineer : Zanetti + Adexia SA
- Surveyor: HKD
- City: Geneva
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Erected on the family plot owned by the client, which once housed his grandfather's printing press, Mosso is a 6-story building designed to accommodate mixed activities, in line with what is nowadays understood as "craftsmanship". Located in the centre of the rapidly evolving new neighborhood around the emergence of the Léman Express station in Chêne-Bourg, this project is a tool provided for the activities it hosts. Thus, it aims to be as "low tech" and sustainable as possible, both in its design and implementation.