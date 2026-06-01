Mosso / Nomos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Office Buildings, Sustainability

Collaboration: Pyrus

Client: Coopérative Médecine et Hygiène, Genève

Safety Engineer : Zanetti + Adexia SA

Surveyor: HKD

City: Geneva

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. Erected on the family plot owned by the client, which once housed his grandfather's printing press, Mosso is a 6-story building designed to accommodate mixed activities, in line with what is nowadays understood as "craftsmanship". Located in the centre of the rapidly evolving new neighborhood around the emergence of the Léman Express station in Chêne-Bourg, this project is a tool provided for the activities it hosts. Thus, it aims to be as "low tech" and sustainable as possible, both in its design and implementation.