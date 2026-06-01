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Mosso / Nomos

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Mosso / Nomos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Balcony, GlassMosso / Nomos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassMosso / Nomos - Interior Photography, BeamMosso / Nomos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingMosso / Nomos - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Sustainability
Geneva, Switzerland
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Mosso / Nomos - Image 6 of 35
© Paola Corsini

Text description provided by the architects. Erected on the family plot owned by the client, which once housed his grandfather's printing press, Mosso is a 6-story building designed to accommodate mixed activities, in line with what is nowadays understood as "craftsmanship". Located in the centre of the rapidly evolving new neighborhood around the emergence of the Léman Express station in Chêne-Bourg, this project is a tool provided for the activities it hosts. Thus, it aims to be as "low tech" and sustainable as possible, both in its design and implementation.

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Nomos
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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Mosso / Nomos" 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041982/mosso-nomos> ISSN 0719-8884

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