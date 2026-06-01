O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3*

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Edmonton, Canada
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Architects: gh3*
- Area: 270 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Raymond Chow
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Manufacturers: Flynn Group of Companies, Guardian Industries, Kawneer, Soprema
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Lead Architects: Pat Hanson
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Pavilion, Public Architecture
- General Contractor: PCL
- City: Edmonton
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located in downtown Edmonton's rapidly evolving Warehouse Campus district, O-day'min Park transforms a former surface parking lot into a vibrant new public space. Commissioned by the City of Edmonton, the park helps catalyze the neighbourhood's transition from low-intensity industrial lands into a dense, mixed-use, residential community. The park and its pavilion represent early, highly visible public investments intended to establish identity, support downtown living, and signal a new standard for the public realm.