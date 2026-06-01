O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3*

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in downtown Edmonton's rapidly evolving Warehouse Campus district, O-day'min Park transforms a former surface parking lot into a vibrant new public space. Commissioned by the City of Edmonton, the park helps catalyze the neighbourhood's transition from low-intensity industrial lands into a dense, mixed-use, residential community. The park and its pavilion represent early, highly visible public investments intended to establish identity, support downtown living, and signal a new standard for the public realm.