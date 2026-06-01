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O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3*

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O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3* - Image 1 of 20O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3* - Interior Photography, Concrete, ColumnO-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3* - Image 3 of 20O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3* - Image 4 of 20O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3* - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Pavilion, Public Architecture
Edmonton, Canada
  • Architects: gh3*
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Raymond Chow
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flynn Group of Companies, Guardian Industries, Kawneer, Soprema
  • Lead Architects: Pat Hanson
  • Landscape Architecture: CCxA
  • Engineering & Consulting: AECOM
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O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3* - Exterior Photography
© Raymond Chow

Text description provided by the architects. Located in downtown Edmonton's rapidly evolving Warehouse Campus district, O-day'min Park transforms a former surface parking lot into a vibrant new public space. Commissioned by the City of Edmonton, the park helps catalyze the neighbourhood's transition from low-intensity industrial lands into a dense, mixed-use, residential community. The park and its pavilion represent early, highly visible public investments intended to establish identity, support downtown living, and signal a new standard for the public realm.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureCanada
Cite: "O-day'min Park Pavilion / gh3*" 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041971/o-daymin-park-pavilion-gh3-star> ISSN 0719-8884

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