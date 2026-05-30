Ulster House / LGA Architectural Partners

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Text description provided by the architects. Ulster House, Toronto's first multiplex condominium, exemplifies gentle density, market affordability, thoughtful design, and environmental responsibility. A self-initiated project by LGA principals Janna Levitt and Dean Goodman, the development challenges policies and perceptions, paving the way for a new housing typology. It presents a viable, sustainable infill strategy to introduce medium-density housing into established neighbourhoods.