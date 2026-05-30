Ulster House / LGA Architectural Partners

•
Toronto, Canada
-
Architects: LGA Architectural Partners
- Area: 377 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Doublespace photography
-
Manufacturers: Hollace Cluny, Mjolk
-
Lead Architects: Janna Levitt, Dean Goodman
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Janna Levitt
- General Contractor : Desar Construction Studio
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Ulster House, Toronto's first multiplex condominium, exemplifies gentle density, market affordability, thoughtful design, and environmental responsibility. A self-initiated project by LGA principals Janna Levitt and Dean Goodman, the development challenges policies and perceptions, paving the way for a new housing typology. It presents a viable, sustainable infill strategy to introduce medium-density housing into established neighbourhoods.