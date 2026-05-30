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Ulster House / LGA Architectural Partners

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Ulster House / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick
© Doublespace photography

Ulster House / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, BrickUlster House / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, ShelvingUlster House / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairUlster House / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, Wood, BrickUlster House / LGA Architectural Partners - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Toronto, Canada
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Save this picture!
Ulster House / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Doublespace photography

Text description provided by the architects. Ulster House, Toronto's first multiplex condominium, exemplifies gentle density, market affordability, thoughtful design, and environmental responsibility. A self-initiated project by LGA principals Janna Levitt and Dean Goodman, the development challenges policies and perceptions, paving the way for a new housing typology. It presents a viable, sustainable infill strategy to introduce medium-density housing into established neighbourhoods.

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Cite: "Ulster House / LGA Architectural Partners" 30 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041969/ulster-house-lga-architectural-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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