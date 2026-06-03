Ishøj Theater / Svendborg Architects + Wohlert Arkitekter

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Theaters & Performance

Lead Team: Johnny Svendborg

Design Team: Emil Rasborg Laursen, Elin Trommer, Yuka Kobayashi, Thea Rudnicki, Jacob Billesbølle, Tone Karlsen, Oliver Nerud

Office Lead Architects: Johnny Svendborg , Thorben Schmidt and Line Loftheim

Landscape Architecture: BaRaland Landskab

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: VITA Ingeniører, Eduard Troelsgaard Rådgivende Ingeniører

General Contractor: Julius Nielsen & Søn

Architecture Offices: Wohlert Arkitekter

Client: A.P. Møller Fonden, Ishøj municipality

City: Tranegilde

Country: Denmark

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Text description provided by the architects. Ishøj Theater was designed by Svendborg Architects and WOHLERT Arkitekter. The project was realized by grants from Ishøj Municipality and the A.P. Møller Foundation, ensuring that high-quality children's theater can thrive in Ishøj and continue to bring young audiences from diverse social and ethnic backgrounds together.