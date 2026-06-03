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Ishøj Theater / Svendborg Architects + Wohlert Arkitekter

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  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Theaters & Performance
Tranegilde, Denmark
  • Lead Team: Johnny Svendborg
  • Design Team: Emil Rasborg Laursen, Elin Trommer, Yuka Kobayashi, Thea Rudnicki, Jacob Billesbølle, Tone Karlsen, Oliver Nerud
  • Office Lead Architects: Johnny Svendborg , Thorben Schmidt and Line Loftheim
  • Landscape Architecture: BaRaland Landskab
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: VITA Ingeniører, Eduard Troelsgaard Rådgivende Ingeniører
  • General Contractor: Julius Nielsen & Søn
  • Architecture Offices: Wohlert Arkitekter
  • Client: A.P. Møller Fonden, Ishøj municipality
  • City: Tranegilde
  • Country: Denmark
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Ishøj Theater / Svendborg Architects + Wohlert Arkitekter - Image 2 of 30
© Hampus Berndtson

Text description provided by the architects. Ishøj Theater was designed by Svendborg Architects and WOHLERT Arkitekter. The project was realized by grants from Ishøj Municipality and the A.P. Møller Foundation, ensuring that high-quality children's theater can thrive in Ishøj and continue to bring young audiences from diverse social and ethnic backgrounds together.

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Cite: "Ishøj Theater / Svendborg Architects + Wohlert Arkitekter" 03 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041964/ishoj-theater-svendborg-architects-plus-wohlert-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

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